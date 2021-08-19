Entrepreneurs

Royal company was chosen by Google to be in its Cloud Accelerator program

The emerging business called Potentor, 100% Monterrey, is also part of the nine companies that the Alphabet subsidiary chose for its acceleration program.
Next Article
Royal company was chosen by Google to be in its Cloud Accelerator program
Image credit: Potentor vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We have already seen that a Yucatecan artificial intelligence company corrected Google and now they are part of Cloud Accelerator in Latin America. However, they are not the only Mexicans who made it to the famous tech company program.

The emerging business called Potentor , 100% Monterrey, is also part of the nine companies that the Alphabet subsidiary chose for its acceleration program. It is a strategic human resources (HR) software that offers talent solutions, including next-generation psychometric tests that are unique in the market.

Google recently launched the first edition of the “Google Cloud Accelerator” program, with which they chose nine different Mexican and Canadian startups with potential and with a global mindset (whose focus was oriented on the use of Artificial Intelligence or “Machine Learning”) to train them. and make them even more successful.

“Google Cloud Accelerator has been designed for startups to obtain the maximum value from Google Cloud services and the accompaniment of experts with years of experience in order to take the startup to the next level of its strategy, accelerate technological knowledge as much as possible. and accompanying them in their growth ”, commented Francisco Solsona, Google Developers Regional & Accelerator Lead, SpLATAM.

Having been chosen as “first class”, the nine startups will receive support for twelve weeks from the global network of Google mentors (through workshops, conferences, 1: 1 mentoring sessions and a content platform) on topics like Cloud UX, Android, Google Play, Web, Product Strategy and Marketing.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

How Success Happened for Paul English, Co-Founder of Kayak and Lola.com

Prepare to Succeed

The Real Secret to Entrepreneurial Success (That's Not What You Think)

Entrepreneurs

These Sisters Relied on Side Hustles to Pay the Rent While Bootstrapping Their Food Business: "We Were Pinching Pennies Then Would Walk Into a VC's Office and Act Like We Didn't Need Their Money"