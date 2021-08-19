Royal company was chosen by Google to be in its Cloud Accelerator program

August 19, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We have already seen that a Yucatecan artificial intelligence company corrected Google and now they are part of Cloud Accelerator in Latin America. However, they are not the only Mexicans who made it to the famous tech company program.

The emerging business called Potentor , 100% Monterrey, is also part of the nine companies that the Alphabet subsidiary chose for its acceleration program. It is a strategic human resources (HR) software that offers talent solutions, including next-generation psychometric tests that are unique in the market.

Google recently launched the first edition of the “Google Cloud Accelerator” program, with which they chose nine different Mexican and Canadian startups with potential and with a global mindset (whose focus was oriented on the use of Artificial Intelligence or “Machine Learning”) to train them. and make them even more successful.

“Google Cloud Accelerator has been designed for startups to obtain the maximum value from Google Cloud services and the accompaniment of experts with years of experience in order to take the startup to the next level of its strategy, accelerate technological knowledge as much as possible. and accompanying them in their growth ”, commented Francisco Solsona, Google Developers Regional & Accelerator Lead, SpLATAM.

Having been chosen as “first class”, the nine startups will receive support for twelve weeks from the global network of Google mentors (through workshops, conferences, 1: 1 mentoring sessions and a content platform) on topics like Cloud UX, Android, Google Play, Web, Product Strategy and Marketing.