TikTok For Business is officially launched in Mexico

August 19, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The short video application TikTok announced this Thursday the official launch of its marketing solutions platform TikTok For Business in Mexico . In the same way, after the increase in the popularity of the application at the local level, the firm appointed Efraín Mendicuti as director of Global Business Solutions for the country.

Mendicuti was part of the founding teams of Google and Twitter in Mexico, and the launch of Twitter's advertising sales operations in the market. He will now run the commercial business, including local TikTok sales operations.

Efraín Mendicuti, director of Global Business Solutions of Tiktok for Mexico / Image: Courtesy Tiktok México

"I am delighted to join TikTok and have been inspired by the unique and creative spirit of the Mexican community that shines through on the platform, especially with brands. I look forward to growing the business and working with local brands and partners to bring them products and solutions. unique to attract new audiences, and create TikToks, not ads, "said the digital marketer.

TikTok For Business is a platform designed to give brands and marketers the solutions to be creative storytellers. Powerful brands at the regional level such as Rappi and Mercado Libre have seen success in engaging the platform's audiences through the creation of tiktoks, not ads.