The impact of this new normal for the entrepreneurial environment

By: Renzo Salas, Finance Coordinator Argentina, Chile & Peru Wayra Hispam

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic moved the market and the reality of people and companies. From each of their roles, both employees, clients, suppliers, companies and startups have seen their long, medium and short-term plans upset; According to the World Bank , Latin America was one of the most affected regions, due to the strong contraction of the economy, the Gross Domestic Product during 2020 fell by 6.7% (excluding Venezuela) due to the health crisis.

In this context, the results and reactions of each of the entrepreneurial market players have been diverse, since there was no precedent on how to react in recent modern history.

For example, in the startup ecosystem, we can see how some business models were impacted overnight with quarantines and mobility restrictions. Among the most affected are entrepreneurs who focused on the organization of events and shows, as well as those linked to the tourism and services sector: restaurants, hotels, amusement parks and those who provide services to traditional companies, whose income rates decreased .

On the other hand, if this new normal has taught us anything, it is the ability of startups to seek solutions with a very limited margin of action and try to keep the company afloat. Some were affected by expansion plans, where failure is the product of adverse timing with a pandemic that no one or very few could have had on the radar. Some managed to overcome these ups and downs, others not, but it is necessary to take into account that it is not the fault of the entrepreneur or his execution, simply the battlefield changed so much that no more could be done.

In this context, it was necessary to envision and execute actions to avoid major effects such as: protection of the cash register, rapidly generating new lines of business by adapting the available technology, intelligent distribution of commercial efforts in the different markets, since not all countries had restrictions with the same rigor and at the same time. But above all, the key was to support and respond to the mobility needs and limitations of its customers. Likewise, mature startups had an advantage over younger ones, since internationalization and working in three or more countries allowed them to provide oxygen and have a greater capacity for action. Particularly Latin American startups with a presence in Mexico had an advantage over those that operate only in Peru and Chile, where there are more restrictive measures.

On the other hand, in the Edtech and Logistics sectors, startups are experiencing a bonanza, their sales have multiplied several times compared to previous years, expanding and deepening their operations in several countries in the midst of a pandemic and large corporations have seen emergencies alleviated, thanks to the timely appearance of these startups, which have helped digitization and transformation.

At Wayra , Telefónica Movistar's corporate investment fund, the pace of investment and the search for opportunities in high-potential startups has not stopped. On the contrary, it is in a crisis environment where investment in startups that can tackle this wave of continuous change and make the most of it accelerates. Understanding the COVID crisis as "terrible" due to the effects on the health and economies of nations, but also as an accelerated testing ground to determine the potential of new businesses launched during this period.

For manythe global event of the COVID-19 pandemic has been similar to a natural selection event such as Darwin's theory, leaving only those entrepreneurs capable of overcoming these events based on effort, creativity, luck and above all resistance with the support of their teams. The effects of this pandemic will be marked in everyone and also in startups, with improved business models, sales channels more adjusted to current needs and great lessons, such as the importance of risk diversification.