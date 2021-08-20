The Storage Master

August 20, 2021 3 min read

RAMESH MADISETTY, CEO & CO-FOUNDER, SAFE STORAGE

SafeStorage® is India’s leading storage solution provider that stores and manages household appliances, corporate documents, office furniture and support space for small-scale businesses in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune & Mumbai and offers wide range of storage solutions from household storage to record storage management with state-of-the-art security facilities. The company was launched in 2015 in a small one BHK apartment. However, the company has today scaled up to 2800+ leads in a single day with 60+ pickups and moving 1000+ customers household goods to warehouse in a month. With 8.5 lakhs square feet space spread across 30+ warehouses, Safe Storage is a pioneer in offering storage services in the country. The company provides short term, long term and temporary storage space that are designed to offer economical and easy accessibility.

The company has completely overhauled its website- with a new Graphic User Interface (GUI) and brought down average booking time process from 3 minutes to 30 seconds with significant changes in the backend to ensure smooth flow, SafeStorage has used code igniter with Laravel, NodeJS and HTML5 to revamp their technology. The conversion ratio of the company has gone up to range 40%-60% compared to the earlier 10%-20% owing to the revamp. The spike majorly came from B2C customers (Household storage items) & also 5x growth in B2B leads.

They have incorporated AI&ML models in their processes to optimize warehousing. Artificial Intelligence is used to identify unused space across warehouses and it then suggests best fit space based on the inbound customer goods/items. The company has employed Machine Learning & Deep Learning to assign pickups based on geography resulting in optimization of transportation.

The pandemic has accelerated the expansion of the business with a huge rise in demand for self-storage units are being witnessed. The Work from Home model was being adopted early 2020 by companies which led to a tremendous increase in the need for self-storage units. Self- Storage units come to rescue, safely housing valuable belongings & furniture while people gave up their rented spaces in their cities of work.

The company has an internal team comprising of 12 people who constantly work towards achieving optimum utility of technology. Safe Storage keeps monitoring every aspect of their business and see how best they can use technology to bridge gaps. Safe Storage’s vision is to provide one stop destination for all business & personal storage needs for short term and long term with cost-effective, highly secured and all safety measures in-warding reliable, flexible, customized and on-demand storage space at client’s convenience. Safe Storage is always trying to realign themselves on the basis of the market and the consumer demands. Also, they are trying to create a robust feedback. The company intends to venture in the movers and packers business.

The Safe Storage team is currently a family of 220 members across divisions. Technology, Digital Marketing, CRM & Sales department is headed by Ramesh Madisetty (Co-Founder & CEO). Logistics and Operations is taken care by Venu Madhav M (Co-Founder & COO). Accounts and warehousing is headed by Nageswar M (Co-Founder & CFO).

FACTSHEET

Year of inception: 2015

No. of employees: 220 members

Revenue for FY 2020-21: 20cr