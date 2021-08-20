tiktok

How to make TikToks?

This TikTok For Business course will teach you how to use the platform for your business.
Image credit: Hello I'm Nik vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This Thursday TikTok announced the arrival of TikTok For Business in Mexico and with it tools for companies and SMEs to take advantage of the short video platform that has had overwhelming popularity in the Aztec nation.

Regional brands such as Rappi and Mercado Libre have managed to position themselves strongly among younger audiences through the creation of tiktoks, not ads, with diverse and creative content.

@rappilatam

And is that with the plan of @joseluisuribeochoa and Luca, who still wants to go out? ## rappicolombia ## domicile ## marathoning

♬ original sound - RappiLatam

In that sense, TikTok For Business is a global platform designed to give brands and marketers the solutions to be creative storytellers and significantly engage with the TikTok community.

Do you want to learn how to create content for your brand on TikTok? Do not miss the event "How to make TikToks" this Wednesday, August 25 from 9:00 to 10:30 in the morning, where experts from the platform will share trends, insights and news to inspire the creativity of brands and agencies in the market.

To further support brands and business partners in building a better affinity with the TikTok community, the "How to Make TikToks" event will be held on Wednesday, August 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, in which TikTok trends, insights and news to inspire the creativity of brands and agencies in the market. To register for the event, click HERE .

