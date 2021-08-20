August 20, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday TikTok announced the arrival of TikTok For Business in Mexico and with it tools for companies and SMEs to take advantage of the short video platform that has had overwhelming popularity in the Aztec nation.

Regional brands such as Rappi and Mercado Libre have managed to position themselves strongly among younger audiences through the creation of tiktoks, not ads, with diverse and creative content.

In that sense, TikTok For Business is a global platform designed to give brands and marketers the solutions to be creative storytellers and significantly engage with the TikTok community.

To further support brands and business partners in building a better affinity with the TikTok community, the "How to Make TikToks" event will be held on Wednesday, August 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, in which TikTok trends, insights and news to inspire the creativity of brands and agencies in the market. To register for the event, click HERE .