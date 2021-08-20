Finance

Joaquin Duato To Replace Alex Gorsky As J&J CEO

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has announced the appointment of Joaquin Duato as the company’s new CEO as of January 3. Alex Gorsky, who has been in...
Next Article
Joaquin Duato To Replace Alex Gorsky As J&J CEO
Image credit: Image source: CNBC Video Screenshot - Valuewalk

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has announced the appointment of Joaquin Duato as the company’s new CEO as of January 3. Alex Gorsky, who has been in the post for nearly nine years will become executive chairman.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Joaquin Duato To Replace Alex Gorsky

Joaquin Duato will be promoted from vice chairman of the company’s executive committee after working for the pharma giant for more than 30 years, and he will also become a member of J&J’s board of directors.

He was quoted as saying on CNN: “As the world continues to face significant health challenges, including the ongoing pandemic, I am inspired by Johnson & Johnson's opportunity to play a key role in meaningfully improving the global trajectory of human health.”

Meanwhile, Gorsky said in a press release that it was an honor to lead the company.

“I have the utmost confidence in Joaquin to lead Johnson & Johnson as the Company's next CEO.”

“Over our more than 25 years of working together, he has always demonstrated a passion for solving complex medical and business challenges.”

Gorsky’s period in the hot seat was marked by the development of the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, and the lawsuits claiming its talcum powder caused cancer. Amid the scandal, the National Council of Negro Women said that the product was marketed to black women.

Janice Mathis, executive director of the organization said: “This company, through its words and images, told Black women that we were offensive in our natural state and needed to use their products to stay fresh.”

Vaccine Potential

J&J’s Covid vaccine has not generated as much revenue compared with those by Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA). However, according to a new study, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant to the point of individuals being able to skimp a booster shot.

At present, both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s would require a third dose, so there is talk of the J&J vaccine becoming more popular and increase its market share in the long run.

Previously, a study had suggested a lower efficacy of the J&J shot against the Delta and Lambda variants, triggering the talk of a booster in J&J recipients.

Johnson & Johnson anticipates sales of $2.5 billion from its COVID-19 vaccine this year. “That’s a drop in the bucket for the mammoth business, which generated more than $80 billion in revenue in 2020,” The Fool reports.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises