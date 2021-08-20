Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch Before Next Week

August 20, 2021 6 min read

4 Penny Stocks to Know For Your Watchlist

With another month of trading penny stocks only a week or two away, many investors are working to find the best small-caps to buy. But, with penny stocks, there are some nuances that all investors should consider.

The first and most important factor that all traders understand is that penny stocks are highly volatile. This means that prices will fluctuate on a large scale during a given trading day. Whether you are comfortable with this or not all depends on your trading strategy and what your long-term investing goals are.

And, it’s best to have a thorough understanding of this before investing any money into either blue chips or penny stocks. Next, investors should know the ins and outs of penny stocks and how to use this as an advantage.

While it’s easy to stumble upon a handful of stocks and invest in them simply because they’re trending, there is much more that should go into it. This includes research, having a trading education, and considering what will make an individual penny stock or industry move.

These three things will help to make the difference between a successful trader and a not-so-successful one. So, with all of this in mind, let’s take a look at four penny stocks to know for your September watchlist.

4 Penny Stocks to Watch For Your September List

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ)

Financial technology or “FinTech” stocks have been popular this year. Whether involved in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, or virtual services, stocks in this sector have benefited from the “digital renaissance” created by the pandemic’s shutdowns & stay at home orders. Now, they’ve become much more mainstream. With that, companies like Greenpro Capital have focused on expanding their reach within the space. In particular, the company has made strategic investments helping to incubate early-stage companies.

This week Greenpro’s Angkasa-X incubator company announced a Memorandum of Understanding to form a joint venture. Along with Silkwave Holdings, the strategic partnership sees the two companies developing and operating a “GEO-LEO” satellite network and services platform. The goal is to fill the void in the ASEAN region by building a more connected digital environment. This includes everything from internet services and infotainment to environmental monitoring and connected vehicle ecosystems.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee commented, “The Partnership is the first between a GEO and a LEO platform, which will bring about unprecedented synergies such as universal connectivity along with abundant low-cost and innovative infotainment and broadband data services to mass-market consumers throughout the ASEAN region.”

Something else to keep in mind is that Greenpro also has plans to take Angkasa-X public in the US by the end of the year. So if GRNQ is on your list of penny stocks to watch right now, that’s something else to keep in mind heading into the rest of this year.

1 min chart 8/20/2021

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company that we have mentioned several times in the past few months due to its momentum. For some added context , it develops unconventional oil and associated liquids on rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its primary asset is on the Delaware Basin, which is a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company leases or has acquired at least 81,657 net acres as of December 31st, 2020.

On August 3rd, Centennial Resource Development released its second-quarter results for 2021. During this period, the company generated record free cash flow and reduced its total outstanding debt. It also increased its daily crude oil production by 13% quarter over quarter. These numbers are very positive, and reflect the increased demand for fuel as a result of higher travel rates and returns to work.

CEO Sean R. Smith said, “For the remainder of the year, our primary focus is free cash flow generation and organic de-leveraging, both of which are occurring at a more rapid pace than originally anticipated.” With all of this in mind, is CDEV stock a contender for your watchlist this month?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. is a tech penny stock that has performed well in August. Over the past few weeks, ANY stock has received a lot of attention due to its sizable gains over that time. If you’re unfamiliar, this company provides data management, desktop, and application virtualization solutions. These solutions allow organizations to set up a mixture of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through its applications and more.

Just like many other companies on this list, Sphere 3D Corp. just released its second-quarter financial results for 2021. Sphere 3D’s revenue was the same in the second quarter of 2021 vs 2020. The company’s gross margin was 43.7% for the quarter compared to 49.6% the year before.

Sphere 3D’s operating expenses also rose during this quarter year over year. Despite these less than stellar results, ANY stock has increased in the last month. This is due to its progress in several unique deals over the past thirty day period. With this in mind, will you add ANY to your list of penny stocks to watch?

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE: HMY)

Throughout 2021, mining penny stocks have been some of the best ways that investors can avoid market volatility. This is due to their general stability and characteristically small intraday price movements. One of the more interesting mining penny stocks to watch right now is Harmony Gold Mining Co. This company is one of the largest gold mining companies in South Africa.

Additionally it operates in Papua New Guinea which has a sizable amount of gold ore. With an impressive portfolio of nine underground mines, one open-pit mine, and multiple surface operations HMY has made a name for itself as a leading mining penny stock. As stated earlier, mining stocks have remained highly popular throughout the pandemic. And, this is more so when we consider that gold is also a popular commodity right now.

While shares of HMY stock are down from the YTD high of over $5.50, many believe that the gold mining industry could begin to see progress. With its impressive safety standards and commitment to producing sizable quantities of gold, will HMY stock be on your penny stocks watchlist?

Which Penny Stocks Are You Watching Next Month?

Making a penny stocks watchlist is all about considering the current social and economic conditions. Because small-caps move faster than any other stocks, the news will always play a major role in pricing. If we understand that speculation is high, investors can adjust their strategies respectively. So, with so much going on right now, which penny stocks are you watching next month?