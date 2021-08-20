Coronavirus

Huélum! Poli scientist develops 90% effective drug against COVID-19

The drug could start its clinical trial with patients in early 2022 with the support of the INER.
Image credit: Cortesía IPN

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This morning we want to sing the iconic cheer of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN): "Huélum, Huélum, Gloria A la Cachi Cachi Porra A la Cachi Cachi Porra Pim Pom Porra Pim Pom Porra Politécnico, Politécnico, Gloria!"

The reason is that a drug against COVID-19 developed by the expert in virology and immunology of the National School of Biological Sciences Paola Castillo Juárez has shown an efficacy of more than 90% to treat the virus .

According to the IPN page , the treatment was created from the design of four peptides (small protein fragments). These inhibit the replication of the virus and stop the inflammation that it generates and is related to the multisystemic damage that COVID-19 generates.

Image: Courtesy IPN

"The results are surprising because the molecules developed focus on conserved sequences of the parts of the SARS-CoV-2 protein, which do not change even when the virus mutates and gives rise to new variants," said the researcher in a statement from the Poli .

Castillo Juárez said that it is already in the process of registering the patent for the drug and that it will begin to carry out tests to verify its effectiveness against the Delta variant.

"Since the peptides are directed at sequences of the virus's proteins that do not change (conserved), we are completely sure that they will also be very effective against this variant," said the scientist.

The drug must now be tested in animals by the end of 2021 to start the clinical trial with patients in early 2022 with the support of the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER).

