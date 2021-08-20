Curiosities

$ 500,000 stolen from 'drug dealer' using Apple Watch as tracker

The jury was able to verify the theft since the authors uploaded photos to iCloud of both the bales of money and of them with them.
Image credit: Daniel Cañibano vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As if it were a Hollywood story . Some subjects in the United States used an Apple Watch as a tracker and managed to steal $ 500,000 (approximately 10,205,375 Mexican pesos) from an alleged drug trafficker.

According to a motion by the United States Department of Justice, which opposes the request for bail from the leader of a group of seven people who carried out this operation, the criminals placed the device on the bumper of the "trafficker" and tracked him down. to the city of Hartford.

Darren Lindsay, identified as the leader of the group, registered an Apple Watch in a mobile operator plan and on July 18, 2020 along with two of his collaborators followed the car to a hotel in Hartford, broke one of its windows and looked for the money from the alleged drug.

They later withdrew and returned to watch at night. The next morning they did a type of express kidnapping where they put their victim in a van and beat him until he gave them the hotel key. They apparently extracted a bag containing the money, according to Gizmodo .

Image: via Scribd

The jury was able to verify the theft since the criminals uploaded photos to iCloud of both the bales of money and of them with them. They also had access to text messages, booth records and messages from the leader with "details so that things go better in future robberies."

