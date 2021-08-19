Fireblocks Crypto: 9 Things to Know About the Startup as Ex-SEC Chair Joins Board

August 19, 2021 3 min read

Fireblocks is in the news Thursday after the crypto security company brought on ex-SEC chair Jay Clayton.

Clayton is joining Fireblocks as a member of its advisory board. He served in the role of SEC chair from 2017 to 2020 during the Trump administration. During that time, he was strict on cryptocurrencies.

Here’s what Clayton had to say about joining Fireblocks while speaking with Reuters.

“My primary role is to help Fireblocks understand how these new digital solutions and investment opportunities best fit within existing market practices and regulations. I’ve long said that the new technology should not cause us to change the fundamental protections in our securities markets.”

Now let’s take a look at what you need to know about Fireblocks and what it has to do with crypto.

Fireblocks was founded by CEO Michael Shaulov and CTO Idan Ofrat in 2019.

Prior to creating the company, the two worked for cybersecurity leader Check Point.

This saw them assisting with the investigation into $200 million worth of stolen Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD

(CCC: That inspired them to create Fireblocks, “an easy to use digital asset security platform that helps financial institutions protect digital assets from theft or hackers.”

It does so via MPC & patent-pending chip isolation technology for secure private keys and API credentials.

These “eliminate the need for deposit addresses.”

It’s worth pointing out that Fireblocks launched in 2019 with $16 million in Series A funding.

A recent funding round saw it raise a total of $133 million.

One noteworthy name from that funding effort is Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK

