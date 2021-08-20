Elon Musk Teams Up With Netflix to Stream SpaceX Space Mission in 'Near Real Time'

August 20, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

September 15, 2021 is the scheduled date for the launch of the Inspiration4 mission, the first to send a ship occupied only by civilians into space. The space travel aboard a rocket from SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace company, will be broadcast on Netflix in "near real time."

This Thursday, the streaming platform announced the launch of the documentary series Countdown: The Inspiration4 Mission to Space. Over five chapters, it will offer "unprecedented access" to the first space flight with a crew of only non-professional passengers.

The first two episodes will premiere on Friday, September 6 and will focus on introducing the four members of the crew.

On September 13, the next two chapters will be available and will deal with the long months of training and the final preparations before the flight. The launch will be streamed live from Netflix's YouTube channel.

The last episode will premiere in late September, "just a few days after" the mission ends, Netflix said in a statement.

This final chapter will follow the "almost in real time" journey from the launch of the spacecraft to its return to Earth. The platform promises "unprecedented access" to the mission, as it will feature images from inside the spacecraft during the three-day journey.

The series will be directed by Jason Hehir, director of the Emmy Award-winning documentary The Last Dance.

What you need to know about the Inspiration4 mission

On September 15, the SpaceX Dragon capsule will be launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States.

American billionaire Jared Isaacman, 38, funded the project. In addition to owning a financial company, the tycoon is also an enthusiastic pilot and space explorer, so he will go aboard the rocket and offered the other places to three companions.

Those chosen to go with Isaacman into space are Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a survivor of pediatric cancer; Chris Sembroski, 41, a former U.S. Air Force officer; and Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old teacher.

The four non-professional crew members will take off in Elon Musk's spacecraft, spend three days orbiting Earth beyond the altitude of the ISS and return to Earth.

The SpaceX spacecraft has already transported astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. Also, other untrained tourists have already been in space, but were accompanied by professional astronauts. However, the Inspiration4 mission will be the first not to include any professional astronauts, and its crew will be made up entirely of civilian tourists.

