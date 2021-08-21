Cryptocurrency

SEC Fines BitConnect Promoters $3.5M, Must Also Hand Over 190 BTC.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded its judgement on three key individuals tied to the now defunct BitConnect project.
Next Article
SEC Fines BitConnect Promoters $3.5M, Must Also Hand Over 190 BTC.
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded its judgement on three key individuals tied to the now defunct BitConnect project.

The project was ordered to shut down by the SEC in 2018, leaving many investors out of pocket. 

However, in a recent filing by the SEC, enforcement against previous promoters of the project are ongoing. According to the filing, Bitconnect promoters Michael Noble and Joshua Jeppesen, as well as relief defendant Laura Mascola have had final judgement from the SEC confirmed. 

Penalties against BitConnect promoters

The SEC has judged that Jeppesen will need to pay back $3 million in disgorgement and prejudgement interest. Jeppesen will also be fined $150,000 while having to hand in 190 Bitcoin, totaling roughly $9.2 million. 

Noble will be required to pay disgorgement, prejudgment interest and a civil penalty in an amount to be determined by the court at a later date upon the Commission’s motion.

Lastly, Mascola has been ordered to pay $576,358 in disgorgement and prejudgement interest. 

The SEC states that noble promoted BitConnect and marketed and sold securities in its “lending program.” Furthermore, the judgement states that “Noble offered and sold the securities without registering the securities offering with the Commission, and without being registered as a broker-dealer with the Commission, as required by the federal securities laws.”

The SEC states that Jeppesen “served as a liaison between BitConnect and promoters and represented BitConnect at conferences and promotional events, and that Mascola received certain proceeds from Jeppesen’s BitConnect activities.”

The SEC also recently sued five BitConnect promoters for selling unregistered securities. The last case which occurred in May 2021, saw the SEC target YouTube channels for marketing the unregistered lending platform. The SEC concluded the case by charging four people, saying, “We allege that these defendants unlawfully sold unregistered digital asset securities by actively promoting the BitConnect lending program to retail investors. We will seek to hold accountable those who illegally profit by capitalizing on the public’s interest in digital assets.”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.