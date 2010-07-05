Stretches, breaths and food to get fit (even if you sit most of the day)

The current pace of life demands greater effort and dedication. But what happens when you start the week and you already feel tired? Or does the work climate generate an emotional drain on you that also affects your personal life? According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), 30% of the country's employees experience work stress, which directly affects their productivity.

Therefore, it is best to stop, identify what you are doing wrong and start an action plan that includes exercise, rest and a balanced diet, among other basic points. Maybe you think that with your work rate it is impossible to get fit and balance your life. Contrary to what you think, simply giving yourself a 15-minute break during the day can be the key to improving your work performance and avoiding health problems.

For Gabriela Zapata, manager of Tiempo Activo - a Chilean franchise that offers physical activity programs in the workplace - there are several common problems associated with work routines. For example: tendonitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, neck pain, limb pain, lumbago, spinal pain and, of course, stress.

Faced with these conditions, the recommendation is that you incorporate the following tips and exercises into your routine.

Step 1. Clear the panorama

Practice relaxation techniques in times of greatest stress. Just take a five-minute break during a stressful work day. During this time, close your eyes, breathe in until your lungs fill with air, and for a count of five, breathe out slowly.

At home - after arriving from the office - do not forget to completely disconnect from work matters and take time to think and be with yourself. A good practice, for example, is to read a book of interest to relieve tension and stress.

Step 2. Eliminate muscle tension

It is common for people to have tight muscles in the workplace. And it is precisely for this reason that when they get home they feel heavy and hard. Faced with this reality, from which most cannot escape, specialists recommend that you stretch all parts of your body and work with your breath to achieve complete relaxation.

The first movement can be done, even in the office, leaning on a table or on the back of a chair. Stretch your hands until your back is flat as if it were a board. In this position count to 15, inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth.

To strain your lower muscles, stand upright, bring your legs together, and extend your arms forward. Lower them slowly until you touch the calves with your hands; take a breath and return to the starting position. Repeat this movement about five times.

These simple exercises help to activate circulation during a long work day. They are also the perfect solution to feel more clear, relaxed and, consequently, be more productive.

Step 3. Improve your posture

If you feel pain in your neck or lower back, stretch your spine every two hours to avoid poor posture. Also, do not use soft seats, that have no backrest or those that are too big or small for you. Don't forget to exercise to keep your abdominal and back muscles in proper muscle tone.

Step 4. Eat healthy

Every wellness routine begins with a good diet. Therefore, avoid those foods that overload the body with slow digestion and make it prone to overload, cholesterol, blood pressure, etc. Golden rule: avoid flour and fat.

If you have trouble eating well while at the office, remember that you can eat a healthy diet just by including vegetables, grains, fruits, and low-fat meats. Do not forget to drink at least a liter of water a day.

Step 5. Get moving

Experts agree that exercise is the best way to achieve a healthy life.

Use the stairs instead of the elevator; walk to work or park at one end of the parking lot. Also take time to walk around the office area or go for a group walk after lunch to clear your mind a bit.

Step 6. Organize your time

Strike a balance between work obligations and all aspects of your personal life, so they don't affect your mental and physical health.

To achieve a work-personal balance, start with the following routine. Don't take work and worries home with you. Once through the entrance of your home, take a deep breath and do a chip change that has nothing to do with what you do in the office.

Analyze your habits

Answer these key questions to have a first diagnosis of your health condition.

Do you have trouble sleeping or do you wake up tired? Do you have trouble concentrating? Do you have regular headaches or neck pain? Do you constantly think about problems at work? Are your muscles tense and sore? You get angry easily? Do you have colitis, ulcers, or other digestive problems? Do you regularly feel stressed and restless? Do you focus on the situations that cause you concern? Do you work all the time, even in your free time?

RESULTS

Most Yes. If at night you find it difficult to fall asleep and you are increasingly tired and irritable, you suffer from Professional Burnout Syndrome. This is commonly seen in the administrative, health sector and customer service personnel.

In addition, it leaves negative consequences that affect job performance and generates conflicts at work and in the family environment.

Tip: take a break from your activities, visit a doctor for a more thorough check-up, and follow his instructions.

Majority No. Congratulations! You are at a point of equilibrium and you stay fit and healthy. Therefore, you shouldn't have a hard time concentrating on your daily chores and putting work aside in your spare time.