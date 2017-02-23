The 8 Levels of Successful Startups (Infographic)

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Why are some startups successful and others not? Hint: It has nothing to do with whether the idea is good or bad. Successful entrepreneurs are able to start with great concepts and help others when they need it. There are some true and proven principles that can contribute to the success of your new business.

These are the 8 levels of successful startups:

What do these startups have in common?

1. The founders are very passionate about the idea. Don't start a business without passion. You will not be able to meet the goals if you are not very involved. The founders of the most successful businesses started out looking for solutions to a problem that mattered to them and made it their priority .

"You have to be obsessed with the idea, problem or something you want to improve, if you are not passionate from the beginning you will never stand out." Steve Jobs

Founders with great passion tend to inspire others to succeed and look for those same characteristics when hiring. According to authors and strategists Kevin and Jackie Freiberg, passion enables innovation and creativity makes employees want to stay at their jobs and contribute, even if they don't feel very well.

2. They don't try to do many things at once. Focus is crucial to the success of every business. What is your startup known for? Your business should be focusing on the one thing that makes it stand out . All successful companies do this.

For example, Snapchat knows that photos are worth a million words and allowed users to send photos and videos that disappear after being viewed. Dropbox wants to be the go-to solution for uploading and sharing files around the world. Most large startups start by providing simple products and services, but if customers increase and demand more, the company needs to improve solutions.

“The most important thing for startups is to focus, as there are many things they can be doing. One of them is the most important. You should be doing that and none of the other things. " Paul graham

3. They value their customers and take care of them. Does your startup know how to design and provide great customer service? Successful startups are constantly looking to satisfy consumers. The importance of reinforcing great customer service should be clear to your employees. Design your products with your consumer in mind. Great startups listen and respond to your needs and expectations .

Go out of your way to make your consumers feel that signing with you was one of the best decisions they made and you will be in business for a long time. As your product changes, the best opportunity you will have to deliver the best service is a close relationship with customers who value feedback and user experience.

Your consumers are the people who support you , who trust you and, most importantly, who depend on you for the service and product you offer. They could have chosen your competition but they chose you. Startups that grow with their customers ultimately win.

4. Entrepreneurs do not forget the importance of culture. Successful startups establish and maintain some of the best business cultures that promote and motivate their employees. The team behind a product or service is one of the most important factors for a successful business. The first people you hire are critical to the success of your business.

Individuals with the right skills and personalities are more likely to influence your small team to reach great heights. Building culture takes time and effort, but as long as you keep an eye on it, you are on a journey to build a great company . It is well known that Google has a unique culture and their success can be attributed to it.

