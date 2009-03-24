5 tips for opening a second store or premises

March 24, 2009 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A key decision you must make after the success of a first business is how to grow it .

The first option is usually to open a second store, but before making any decision, you should take into account the following aspects:

1. Determine if your current business can be replicated . Find out how vital you are to the success of your business. Can it be administered in your absence? If your presence is critical to the success of your business, you can't expect it to do well without you. Instead, if your customers don't insist on doing business directly with you, then your company could be a good candidate for expansion.

2. Measure the strengths of your first store . Is it making you profit? What are the keys to your success? Could they be transported to another place? For example, your first store could be supported by neighboring stores, which you cannot transport to another location. Also think about what changes you could implement in your new store to improve results, and what negative characteristics could the place have that could affect your new business? For example, are there strong and well-positioned competitors? Who will manage your new store? Will there be skilled workers available at that location?

Who will manage your new store? / Image: Nafinia Putra via Unsplash

3. Conduct market research in all proposed locations. Try to objectively confirm everything that you already know from experience or deduction. Identify the potential of markets and measure the strength of their demand, as well as the competition. If the demand is very low, determine the cost and time necessary to carry out an effective marketing campaign that makes it grow. Also check if the marketing platform you are going to need is available in that place, depending on the means you have. Don't forget to measure both the strengths of your current business as well as that of your local future. Ideally, the market study should include marketing tests, and in the possible pilot sales of the products and services that you are going to offer to your new market.

4. Make sure you have planned in advance how to finance the new location of your business . The options are several: loans, external investors, and your own resources and any other credit. But remember, never involve your first business in financing the second, you must consider them two different and independent businesses, otherwise the failure of one could drag the other.

5. Finally, before making the final decision, consider other growth alternatives that do not involve the opening of another physical store. For example, you could open an online store, which does not require higher costs and reduces the risk of the new investment. For many markets, the Internet offers virtually unlimited and low-cost access to a large number of potential customers.

Keep in mind that the final decision must be based on verifiable facts and not on the mere desire to replicate the success of your first business. Do your homework first, then decide!