Lessons We Learned From The Movie 'The Intern'

Would you dare to apply for an internship to a fashion business online without knowing anything about technology?

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero

What if you wake up in your 70s and realize that your life needs a bit of adrenaline? Would you dare to apply for an internship to a fashion business online without knowing anything about technology? What if that were to completely change your life?

Querido Dinero

That is the premise of the film The Intern ( Fashion Intern ) starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, but do not be fooled by the little we tell you, since in addition to being an excellent option if you are a movie lover, this The film leaves us valuable life lessons, because we can assure you that the cinema shows us many things that happen in real life and if you have the ability to see them, you can take a great deal of learning.

