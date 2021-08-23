Free Webinar | September 9: How To Make The Jump from Employee to Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you ready to be your own boss? Dream of starting your own business? Being an entrepreneur isn't for everyone. Join this webinar with award-winning entrepreneur and business coach Kim Perell, to find out if it's right for you!

In this Webinar you will learn:

  • The truth about entrepreneurship, no one tells you
  • The tough questions you should ask yourself before quitting your day job
  • The 3 biggest challenges transitioning from an employee to entrepreneur.
  • How to prepare to leave and develop a solid action plan before you make the leap
  • The support system every entrepreneur needs to be successful

About the Speaker:

Kim Perell is an award-winning digital marketing technology CEO, top US female angel investor, and bestselling author with twenty years of experience taking companies from $0 to annual sales to $1 billion. She sold her last company for $235 million after going broke ten years earlier. She has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, and Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives. Perell has been profiled by The New York Times, Forbes, and more. She lives with her husband and two sets of twins in Miami. Connect with her at https://kimperell.com.

