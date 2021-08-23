Was there an iPhone Nano? An email from Steve Jobs responds to us

August 23, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to a letter from Steve Jobs , founder of Apple, to which The Verge had access, the technology company was working on a model of "iPhone Nano" in 2010. This smartphone would be smaller and cheaper than the model high-end of the time, which was the iPhone 4.

In 2011 rumors spread that the company with the bitten apple would be working on this model. However, it was never confirmed and therefore did not go on sale.

The letter written by the then CEO of the Cupertino-based company was compiled in a series of emails which were part of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple .

Although the email file was an agenda for a strategy meeting and does not reveal much about the device, there are some bullets that detail “iPhone nano plan”, followed by some sub bullets for “your target price” and another that says "show model / or presentation - Jony".

Steve Jobs outlines Apple's strategy for 2011



October 24, 2010 pic.twitter.com/hfiDXfAkAx - Internal Tech Emails (@TechEmails) August 19, 2021

By the name "Jony," Jobs is presumed to refer to Apple's former chief designer, Jony Ive.