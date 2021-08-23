Stocks

5 Crucial Retail Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

The retailers have been big winners on the reopen but can they keep the momentum?
Next Article
5 Crucial Retail Earnings Charts to Watch This Week
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Around 90 companies are expected to report earnings this week including many of the hottest retailers of the last 16 months.

The retailers have all seen big rallies off their coronavirus lows, but these 5 have busted out to multi-year highs this year.

It’s been a have, and have-not, scenario among the retailers during the pandemic. The apparel retailers mostly got crushed early in the pandemic as kids stayed home from school and many adults worked from home and big events like weddings, proms and other parties were cancelled.

Why buy any new clothes?

Furniture, and outdoor products, including athletic gear, however, crushed it as consumer patterns changed to accommodate social distancing and staycations.

Did you try and buy that exercise bike or free weights?

But what happens now on the reopen?

Does the pendulum swing back to the apparel retailers in 2021 and 2022?

5 Critical Retail Earnings Charts to Watch this Week

1.    Urban Outfitters URBN has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are up big in 2021, gaining 47%, but most of that came at the beginning of the year. The owner of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People is perfectly situated to take advantage of both back-to-school and back-to-work. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 14.5. Is it still a deal?

2.    Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS has beat 4 quarters in a row. It was a big winner in 2020 as consumers rushed to buy outdoor gear. But shares haven’t stopped rallying in 2021, up 95% year-to-date and hitting new highs going into the report. It is trading with a forward P/E of just 12 but is it too hot to handle?

3.    Ulta Beauty ULTA has beat 4 quarters in a row and recently busted out to new 5-year highs. It was expected to be a big winner on the reopen and consumers ripped off their masks. But will the Delta variant outbreak, and the reissuing of some mask mandates, put a damper on guidance?

4.    Burlington Stores BURL has beat 4 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the last 5 years. Impressive. It has been one of the hottest retailers over the last 5 years, with shares up 338% compared to the S&P 500 up 103%. Can it keep breaking out?

5.    The Gap, Inc. GPS has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares have bounced off 2020’s multi-year low and are up 40% year-to-date. They’ve pulled back off their May highs, however. Athleta was it’s hot pandemic brand but will Old Navy be a big back-to-school winner?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ULTA in her personal portfolio.]


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
The Gap, Inc. (GPS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs