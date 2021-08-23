Top Stock Picks for Week of August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States.SeaWorld is coming out of the pandemic downturn with a vengeance. SEAS is trading well off its pandemic lows, higher by a double digit percentage than its pre-pandemic levels, and it still has massive upside potential from here after bouncing off a critical technical support recently. SeaWorld proved its operational superiority in the amusement park space this past quarter, demonstrating record earnings that soared past estimates. Now analysts are getting more bullish on SEAS, with the full-year 2021 EPS estimates tripling in just the past 2 months, driving this stock into a Zacks #1 (Strong Buy).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products.Cadence’s performance is benefitting from strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and functional verification suite. The company is also gaining from higher investments on emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth, going ahead. The company raised 2021 revenue guidance on strong performance in the second quarter, despite COVID-19 related uncertainty. A strong cash balance can help the company pursue strategic acquisitions and other investments in growth initiatives. There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Cadence. While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Cadence a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors. This combination positions Cadence well for outperformance.

