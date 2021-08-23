Stocks

Transocean (RIG) Down 18% Since Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss

Transocean's (RIG) operating and maintenance costs in Q2 decrease to $434 million from $525 million a year ago.
Transocean (RIG) Down 18% Since Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Shares of Transocean Ltd. RIG have dropped 18% since second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Aug 2.

Despite the company’s ability to minimize its debt-to-capitalization, sequentially, and its upbeat second-quarter contract drilling revenue guidance, which indicates growth from the sequential quarter’s reported figure, its shares declined primarily due to unpleasant bottom-line and top-line performances.

Behind the Earnings Headlines

Transocean reported an adjusted net loss of 18 cents per share for second-quarter 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. This underperformance reflects lower utilization.

However, Transocean reported break-even earnings in the year-ago period on impressive revenue efficiency and higher dayrates.

The offshore drilling powerhouse’s total revenues of $656 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $678 million. Also, the top line fell 29.5% from the year-earlier figure of $930 million.

Segmental Revenue Break-Up

Transocean’s Ultra-deepwater floaters contributed to 64.6% of the total contract drilling revenues while Harsh Environment floaters accounted for the remainder. In second-quarter 2021, revenues from Ultra-deepwater and Harsh Environment floaters totaled $424 million and $232 million, respectively, compared with the corresponding year-ago quarter’s reported figures of $636 million and $293 million.

Revenue efficiency was 98%, higher than 97.4% reported sequentially and the year-ago value of 97.2%.

Dayrates and Utilization

Average dayrates in the quarter rose to $369,400 from the year-ago level of $307,800. The company witnessed strong year-over-year average revenues per day from Harsh Environment floaters and Ultra-deepwater floaters. Overall, fleet utilization was 55% in the quarter, down from the prior-year period’s utilization rate of 66%.

Backlog

Transocean’s backlog record of $7.3 billion for July reflects a decline of $1.6 billion from the year-ago figure.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Operating and maintenance costs decreased to $434 million from $525 million a year ago. The company spent $41 million on capital investment in the second quarter. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $153 million. The company had cash and cash equivalents worth $988 million as of Jun 30, 2021. Long-term debt was $6.99 billion with debt-to-capitalization of 38.2% as of the same date, declining from the sequential quarter’s 38.5%.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2021, this offshore drilling contractor expects adjusted contract drilling revenues of $670 million, indicating growth from the sequentially reported figure of $656 million. It expects third-quarter operations and maintenance expenses of $427 million. Its G&A expenses are expected to be $40 million while capital expenditure including capitalized interest is estimated to be $90 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Transocean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the  energy  space are Devon Energy Corporation DVN, Matador Resources Company MTDR and Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.


