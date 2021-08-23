Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Omnicell (OMCL) is a Solid Choice

August 23, 2021 4 min read

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for which the growth story is actually over or nearing its end could lead to significant loss.

However, the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects, makes it pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks.

Our proprietary system currently recommends Omnicell (OMCL) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this Omnicell Inc. Is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Omnicell is 60.5%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 45.4% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 14.4%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Omnicell has an S/TA ratio of 0.53, which means that the company gets $0.53 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.47, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

While the level of efficiency in generating sales matters a lot, so does the sales growth of a company. And Omnicell looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 24.6% this year versus the industry average of 19.1%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Superiority of a stock in terms of the metrics outlined above can be further validated by looking at the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is of course favorable here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for Omnicell have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 4.2% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Omnicell a Zacks Rank #1 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

This combination positions Omnicell well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

