REV Group (REVG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, REV Group (REVG) closed at $15.40, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.52% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 0.75% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REVG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 230% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $650.35 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

REVG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +720% and +11.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for REVG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. REVG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, REVG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.89, so we one might conclude that REVG is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

