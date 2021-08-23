Stocks

GMS (GMS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GMS (GMS) closed the most recent trading day at $49.18, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session.
Next Article
GMS (GMS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

GMS (GMS) closed the most recent trading day at $49.18, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.79% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.94% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GMS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $961.8 million, up 19.84% from the year-ago period.

GMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.46% and +19.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GMS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GMS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GMS has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.01.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GMS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
GMS Inc. (GMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs