At Home Group (HOME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

At Home Group (HOME) closed the most recent trading day at $36.99, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.

Coming into today, shares of the home decor retailer had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HOME as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HOME. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.53% lower. HOME is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note HOME's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.04.

Also, we should mention that HOME has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

