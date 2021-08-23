Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 23, 2021 3 min read

In the latest trading session, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) closed at $91.57, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 27.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FUTU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2021. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $208.52 million, up 135.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $924.61 million. These totals would mark changes of +138.06% and +116.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FUTU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.55% lower within the past month. FUTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FUTU has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.1, which means FUTU is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

