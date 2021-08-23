Thor Industries (THO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

August 23, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Thor Industries (THO) closed the most recent trading day at $113.95, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 1.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.85%.

THO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect THO to post earnings of $2.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.27 billion, up 40.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. THO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, THO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.13, so we one might conclude that THO is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

