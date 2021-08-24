AppsForBharat Raises $4 Mn Seed Round Co-led By Sequoia Capital India And BEENEXT

August 24, 2021 2 min read

AppsForBharat, a product studio focused on building apps for the spiritual and devotional needs of Indian users, on Tuesday announced that it has raised $4 million in Seed funding co-led by Sequoia Capital India and BEENEXT. The round also saw participation from WEH Ventures. The funds will primarily be used for product development and hiring tech talent.

Founded in November 2020 by Prashant Sachan, AppsForBharat was set up with a vision to build a spiritual-tech company that specifically caters to the needs of Indians. The start-up is currently developing a range of mobile apps that offer superior user experience and cater to the country's many underserved and often overlooked spiritual as well as devotional needs. Its wide range of products will include high-quality spiritual, devotional, wellbeing, and meditation-related tools, communities, and services. AppsforBharat aims to become a digital spiritual sanctuary for those looking to enhance their spiritual and devotional journey through the ease of their smartphones. Their apps are attempting to move offline behavior to online and thereby create a digital habit.

"We are very excited to partner with Prashant and AppsForBharat in this amazing journey. Spirituality is an integral part of every Indian’s daily life and AppsForBharat is bringing it to the digital era through various daily use case apps. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership," said Hero Choudhary, managing partner, BEENEXT.

"Spiritual and devotional practices are an inseparable part of the daily lives of millions of people in India - during good or bad times, it not only offers them hope but also elevates their mental wellness and spirit. We are putting together a great team that is customer obsessed and building it the right way - focussing on user delight and their retention. Our aim is to build products that users love, one that becomes a daily habit for a billion Indians, products that offer happiness and peace,” added Prashant Sachan, founder and chief executive officer, AppsForBharat.

AppsForBharat has a multidisciplinary team with prior experience in building and scaling products across domains such as content, gaming, social, and e-commerce. The company is looking to hire product, data, and engineering talent who want to be a part of this larger digital spiritual transformation and aspire to impact billions of lives.