Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

August 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Today, FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of # COVID19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. https://t.co/iOqsxXV1fj - US FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2021

From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.

As reported by Forbes , Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of this regulator, pointed out that with this final authorization, the US population “can be sure that this vaccine meets the FDA's gold standards in terms of safety, efficacy and quality. manufacturing ”.

It is not the first vaccine to change its name. In March this year, the Anglo -Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced that the vaccine against COVID-19 that it developed in conjunction with the British University of Oxford was renamed Vaxzevria .