Is Uniti Group a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Uniti Group Inc. UNIT stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Uniti Group has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 7.8, as you can see in the chart below:



This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 25.2. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Uniti Group’s current PE level puts it marginally above its midpoint over the past five years.



Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 16.2. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.



We should also point out that Uniti Group has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 8, which is higher than the current level. So, it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near term.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Uniti Group has a P/S ratio of about 3.2. This is somewhat lower than the S&P 500’s average of 5. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is noticeably below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.



If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Uniti Group currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Uniti Group a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Uniti Group might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of B and a Momentum score of D. This gives SLG a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been discouraging. The current quarter has seen one estimate go down and none go up in the past sixty days, while the full year estimate did not witness any estimate movement in the same time period.



As a result, the consensus estimate for the current quarter has fallen by 2.6% while the same for full year has remained unchanged in the past two months. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

This somewhat bearish trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) despite strong value metrics and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Uniti Group is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a sluggish industry rank (among the bottom 33%) and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past two years, the industry has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:



So, value investors might want to wait for estimates, analyst sentiment and broader factors to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

