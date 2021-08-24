Company News for Aug 24, 2021
Companies In The News Are: GM, JD, PFE, TRIL, MSGE.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min readThis story originally appeared on Zacks
- General Motors Co.’s GM shares fell 1.3% after the company said that it will bear additional cost of $1 billion to expand the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.
- JD.com Inc.’s JD shares surged 3.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
- Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. TRIL soared 188.9% after the company entered into an agreement with Pfizer Inc. PFE to be acquired in a cash deal valued $2.26 billion.
- Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE jumped 16.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $99.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.2 million.
Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential
In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.
For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…
If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.
With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report
JD.com, Inc. (JD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research