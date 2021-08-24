Company News for Aug 24, 2021

August 24, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



General Motors Co.’s GM shares fell 1.3% after the company said that it will bear additional cost of $1 billion to expand the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.

JD.com Inc.’s JD shares surged 3.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. TRIL soared 188.9% after the company entered into an agreement with Pfizer Inc. PFE to be acquired in a cash deal valued $2.26 billion.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE jumped 16.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $99.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.2 million.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.