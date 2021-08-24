Delta Air Lines (DAL) Inks Transformative Deal With Travelport

August 24, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL inks a global distribution agreement with Travelport, designed to enhance value-generation for the entire travel retail ecosystem (including management companies, agencies, corporations and travelers).

The distribution agreement provides Travelport-connected travelers easy access to Delta’s enriched content through the Travelport+ platform. The deal allows enhanced retailing capability for understanding, comparing and customizing offers for passengers in a better way.

Per managing director of global distribution for Delta, Jeff Lobl, stated “Our transformative new agreement with Travelport is another big step in elevating retailing in the indirect channel ecosystem for the benefit of all customers and stakeholders.” Travelport continues to evolve its worldwide retailing platform, Travelport+, which provides a multi-product display that gives connected buyers (whether they are a corporate traveler or leisure traveler) the ability to easily access the wide array of available products from all of the company’s global air partners.

We expect that the latest global distribution agreement with Travelport will attract more and more passengers, thereby boosting top-line growth for Delta.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Knight-Swift and Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 49.2%, respectively.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.