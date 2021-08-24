Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

They launch ads in the Instagram Shop tab to facilitate your sales

The Facebook-owned platform indicated that ads will appear as tiles.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Instagram announced that as of this Tuesday, ads were launched globally in the Instagram Shops tab to make it easier for people to discover brands and buy from them when they feel like browsing.

Instagram

The Facebook-owned platform indicated that ads will appear as tiles on the Instagram Shops tab.

Image: Instagram

Clicking on the ad will take you to the product details page where you can learn more about the item, view additional images, and search for additional brand products.

Image: Instagram

You can also save the product on your wish list or share it with friends. As with all ads, people can hide or report the ad by tapping and holding the tile, which opens options for taking action.

More About Instagram

News and Trends

Instagram Rolls Out New 'Rage Shake' Feature and the Option to Delete an Image From a Carousel

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Women Entrepreneurs

I Interviewed Instagram's 'Money Queen,' But We Didn't Discuss Money At All

Gabrielle Garrett

Gabrielle Garrett

Instagram

Instagram will launch a subscription system to see exclusive content from your favorite creators

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Your Digital Growth Plan

Why Digital Transformation Is Important for Interior Designers

Marilisa Barbieri

Marilisa Barbieri

Finance

6 Steps to Higher Net Worth: A Year-End Financial Checklist

Stocks

Should You Buy the Post Earnings Dip in Gap?

Aditi Ganguly

Read More