Stocks

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 24th

MTW, ON, AAWW, and MTLS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on August 24, 2021
Next Article
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 24th
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW: This provider of engineered lifting solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63% over the last 60 days.

 

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote

 

Manitowoc’s shares gained 6.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price

ON Semiconductor Corporation price | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Atlas Air’s shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Materialise NV MTLS: This provider of additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Materialise NV Price and Consensus

Materialise NV Price and Consensus

Materialise NV price-consensus-chart | Materialise NV Quote

 

Materialise’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Materialise NV Price

Materialise NV Price

Materialise NV price | Materialise NV Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Materialise NV (MTLS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs