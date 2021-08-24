Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 24th

August 24, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW: This provider of engineered lifting solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63% over the last 60 days.

Manitowoc’s shares gained 6.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air’s shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Materialise NV MTLS: This provider of additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Materialise’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

