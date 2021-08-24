Stocks

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th

CWK, OC, RLGY, DE, and ON have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on August 24, 2021.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th
3 min read
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This acquirer and developer of commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning OC: This manufacturer and marketer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. RLGY: This provider of residential real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company DE: This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, as well as diesel engines and drivetrains has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


