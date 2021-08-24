Camtek (CAMT) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

August 24, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Camtek (CAMT) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CAMT crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of CAMT have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that CAMT could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CAMT's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch CAMT for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.