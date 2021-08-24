Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

August 24, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, AOSL crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

AOSL has rallied 6.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests AOSL could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider AOSL's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AOSL for more gains in the near future.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.