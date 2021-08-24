Stocks

Microchip Technology (MCHP) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Is it a good or bad thing when a stock surpasses resistance at the 20-day simple moving average?
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Microchip Technology (MCHP) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. MCHP recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for MCHP

Shares of MCHP have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that MCHP could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider MCHP's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 10 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on MCHP for more gains in the near future.


