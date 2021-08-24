Stocks

TimkenSteel (TMST) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Should investors be excited or worried when a stock crosses above the 50-Day simple moving average?
Next Article
TimkenSteel (TMST) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

TimkenSteel (TMST) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TMST broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for TMST

TMST could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider TMST's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting TMST on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Timken Steel Corporation (TMST): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs