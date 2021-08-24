Stocks

Financial Transaction Services Stocks Ride on Shift to Digital

Digital transformation, increased consumer spending and a strong economy bode well for the companies in the Financial Transaction Service space.
Next Article
Financial Transaction Services Stocks Ride on Shift to Digital
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks
 The  Financial Transaction Services industry is in a sweet spot owing to the overall strong economy and increase in consumer spending. The industry has been a beneficiary of the pandemic so far, which created a new normal of shopping and making payments online. Even though some customers went back to shopping in physical stores, the preferred mode of payments remains mobile or cards. The shift away from cash, which was already well underway before the pandemic began now became more apparent. This transition opens new opportunities for the players in the industry. Companies with a robust technology platform, wide network and a strong business model are set to gain traction from this evolution in the payments space, which is also welcoming crypto and digital currencies. Leading payment processors, namely Visa Inc. V, Mastercard Inc. MA, Fiserv Inc. FISV and Global Payments Inc. GPN are a few stocks, which are likely to benefit from the above-mentioned trends.




Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs