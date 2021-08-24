Will Meridian Bank (MRBK) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

August 24, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Meridian Bank (MRBK) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Meridian Bank, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.16 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -23.18% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Meridian Bank compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 24.73%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $5.27 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +23.42%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Meridian Bank. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 15.19%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Meridian Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Meridian Bank because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.