Trillium (TRIL) to be Acquired by Pfizer for $2.3 Billion

August 24, 2021

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. TRIL entered into a definitive agreement with pharma giant Pfizer PFE, whereby it will be acquired by the latter.

Per the terms, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Trillium for an equity value of $2.26 billion, or $18.50 per share, in cash. The offer price represents a premium of 203.8% to Trillium’s closing price on Aug 20.

The above acquisition is expected to close upon court and regulatory approvals, as well as upon meeting other customary closing conditions. The acquisition is also likely to give Trillium a chance to globalize its portfolio with help of Pfizer’s global reach and deep expertise in oncology.

For Pfizer, the acquisition is expected to strengthen its hematology portfolio with the addition of Trillium’s next-generation immuno-therapeutics targeting hematological malignancies.

Trillium’s cancer portfolio includes two lead molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, which are currently being evaluated in phase Ib/II studies targeting several cancer indications, with primary focus on hematological malignancies.

Per the company, both TTI-622 and TTI-621 block the signal-regulatory protein α -CD47 axis – a key immune checkpoint in hematological malignancies. The candidates are designed to increase the ability of patients’ innate immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells.

Both TTI-622 and TTI-621, as monotherapies, have demonstrated encouraging activity in relapsed or refractory lymphoid malignancies, including diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, peripheral t-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma and other lymphoid malignancies in clinical studies to date.

