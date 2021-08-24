These Are The Ten Biggest Engineering And Construction Companies

August 24, 2021 4 min read

Like many other industries, the engineering and construction industry, popularly known as E&C, had a challenging 2020. The rise in the cost of materials, project delays, cancellations, and difficulty in getting permits made matters worse for E&C companies. However, this year is shaping out to be a good year for the industry, making the sector a viable investment avenue. If you are planning to invest in it, then here are the ten biggest engineering and construction companies.

Ten Biggest Engineering And Construction Companies

We have referred to the latest available revenue figures to come up with the ten biggest engineering and construction companies.

Granite Construction ($3.389 billion)

Founded in 1922, this company offers infrastructure solutions to private and public clients. Granite Construction has the following business segments: Water, Materials, Transportation, and Specialty. Its shares are up more than 5% in the last month and over 48% year to date. Granite Construction is headquartered in Watsonville, Calif. and has over 4,000 employees.

Tutor Perini ($4,45 billion)

Founded in 1918, this company provides construction services. Tutor Perini has the following business segments: Specialty Contractors, Civil and Building. For 2020, the company posted a profit of $108.39 million, compared to a loss of $387.69 million in 2019. Its shares are up more than 3% in the last month and over 7% year to date. Tutor Perini is headquartered in Sylmar, Calif. and has over 9,000 employees.

KBR ($5.639 billion)

Founded in 2006, this company offers engineering, technology and scientific solutions to governments and companies worldwide. KBR has the following business segments: Energy Solutions, Government Solutions, Non-strategic Business, Technology Solutions and Other. For 2020, the company posted a net loss of $72 million, compared to a profit of $202 million in 2019. Its shares are down more than 2% in the last month but are up by over 23% year to date. KBR is headquartered in Houston, Tex. and has about 28,000 employees.

MasTec ($7.183 billion)

Founded in 1994, this company offers infrastructure construction services. MasTec has the following business segments: Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Communications, Electrical Transmissions, Oil and Gas, and Other. For 2020, the company posted a profit of $322.85 million, down from $392.33 million in 2019. Its shares are down more than 6% in the last month but are up by over 35% year to date. MasTec is headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla. and has about 20,000 employees.

EMCOR Group ($9.174 billion)

Founded in 1987, this company offers electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. For 2020, the company posted a profit of $132.54 million, down from $325.14 million in 2019. Its shares are down almost 1% in the last month but are up by over 31% year to date. EMCOR Group is headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and has about 35,000 employees.

Peter Kiewit Sons ($10.283 billion)

Founded in 1884, Peter Kiewit Sons is a construction company that builds office buildings, hotels and hospitals, education and sports facilities, tunnels, and more. Peter Kiewit Sons also deals in the mining and telecommunications business, but construction accounts for the bulk of its revenues. It is a private company that is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has more than 20,000 employees.

Quanta Services ($12.112 billion)

Founded in 1997, this company offers specialty contracting services and infrastructure solutions to the communication, oil and gas, and electric power industries. For 2020, the company posted a profit of $445.6 million, up from $402.04 million in 2019. Its shares are up more than 11% in the last month and over 36% year to date. Quanta Services is headquartered in Houston, Tex. and has more than 40,000 employees.

Jacobs Engineering Group ($15.463 billion)

Founded in 1947, this company offers construction, technical and professional services to governmental, industrial and commercial entities. Jacobs Engineering Group has the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. For 2020, the company posted a profit of $353.79 million, down from $290.55 million in 2019. Its shares are up almost 1% in the last month and over 22% year to date. Jacobs Engineering Group is headquartered in Dallas, Tex. and has about 50,000 employees.

Fluor ($17.817 billion)

Founded in 1990, Fluor is a holding company that deals in construction, operation, procurement, fabrication and modularization, engineering, asset integrity, and maintenance. For 2020, the company posted a net loss of $293.9 million, down from a profit of $1.53 billion in 2019. Its shares are up almost 1% in the last month and over 2% year to date. Fluor is headquartered in Irving, Tex. and has more than 53,000 employees.

AECOM ($20.173 billion)

Founded in 1990, this company designs, builds, finances and operates infrastructure assets for businesses, organizations and governments. AECOM has three business segments: AECOM Capital, Americas and International. For 2020, the company posted a profit of $170.45 million, down from $210.96 million in 2019. Its shares are up more than 3% in the last month and over 28% year to date. AECOM is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. and has more than 85,000 employees.