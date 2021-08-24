Stocks

This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

These 5 companies have amazing charts with big beats during the pandemic. Can it keep it up?
Next Article
This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Around 90 companies are expected to report earnings this week including niche retailers and hidden earnings all-stars.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter for years. And the last year has thrown in the coronavirus pandemic, which took down the earnings track records of many solid performers.

But these 5 companies have managed to beat throughout the pandemic, and some beyond.

Can they continue their great earnings surprise records this quarter

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1.    Salesforce.com, Inc. CRM hasn’t missed on earnings since 2017. That’s an impressive earnings surprise track record. Shares are up 17% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. But it now trades at 67x forward earnings. Is valuation a concern?

2.    Titan Machinery Inc. TITN has posted 6 big beats in a row. Shares are up 40% year-to-date for this full-service agriculture and construction equipment retailer as the agric.Because earnings have been on the rise, it’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 15. Will it beat again?

3.    Marvell Technology MRVL has beat 9 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the last 5 years. That’s an amazing earnings surprise track record. Shares are up 31% year-to-date but you’ll have to pay for them, as it trades with a forward P/E of 42. Is it too hot to handle?

4.    Dell Technologies Inc. DELL has also beat 9 quarters in a row. It was a pandemic winner as everyone rushed out to buy laptops. Shares are up 34% year-to-date but have stalled the last 3 months. They’re cheap, with a forward P/E of just 11.7. But is all the good news already priced in?

5.    Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON has beat big 4 quarters in a row as everyone wanted to exercise at home during the pandemic. But shares have fallen off their all-time highs and are down 28% year-to-date on worries of “peak” earnings. Was 2020 the best it will ever be for this company?


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs