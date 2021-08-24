Entrepreneurial mindset! Boy sells 'imaginary friends' at his school and earns 500 pesos in one day

August 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Imagination can take us many places, from traveling to creating a business. The possibilities are endless! This is the case of a royal boy who literally used his imagination to earn money. A simple but profitable idea: sell 'imaginary friends' to your classmates and then expand and offer them to the rest of the school.

According to a note from the Eje Central newspaper, Seven-year-old Jorge, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, started his successful business by showing off to the other children that he had several imaginary friends. He even had conversations with them and introduced them to the rest of the group.

But it was at recess time that this captivating story turned. The curiosity of the other children made them buy each "imaginary friend" for 20 pesos. However, the most interesting thing is that according to the testimonies of some teachers, “the children began to interact with the imaginary friends they bought”.

At the end of the day, Jorge's imagination made him earn 500 pesos.

Fan of the Shark Tank Mexico program

When the teachers and directors of the private school discovered the business, they called Jorge's parents to report what had happened. The boy's father admitted in an interview with a local media that the little boy is a fan of the Shark Tank Mexico business program, so his entrepreneurial soul is very well developed.

The penalty? See the show for less hours and only under supervision.

Sharks would be very proud of this little guy, but maybe now he can try another turn in the business.