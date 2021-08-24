Stocks

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Expands Reach to Diners With CLEAR

Booking Holdings (BKNG) partners with CLEAR to aid diners in getting a convenient access to their proof of vaccination.
Next Article
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Expands Reach to Diners With CLEAR
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Booking Holdings Inc.’s BKNG online restaurant reservation provider OpenTable has teamed up with CLEAR YOU in a bid to help diners get an access to their proof of vaccination easily if asked at the restaurant.

A diner will be able to proof the proof of vaccination with CLEAR’s digital vaccine card, which can be created on the CLEAR app, seamlessly. This card links the diner’s identity with the vaccination evidence from the vaccine providers.

The creation of a digital vaccine will be done effortlessly via the CLEAR banner, which will appear on the reservation confirmation page of the OpenTable app.

This facility is likely to get launched in September 2021 on the OpenTable app on both iOS and Android.

With this latest partnership, Booking Holdings strives to deliver a hurdle-free enhanced dining experience to its customers during the ongoing pandemic situation where the Delta variant of Covid-19 is spreading rampantly. Consequently, restaurants are asking for vaccination verification for indoor dinning.

The collaboration is also expected to attract diners to the OpenTable platform, which in turn, will boost its user base. The company’s momentum across the online restaurant booking space will get a stimulus as well.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Booking Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Growing Initiatives at OpenTable

The company’s restaurant reservation business was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic-led economic lockdown, social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions, which caused disruptions in the restaurant market last year.

The latest move bodes well for the company’s growing efforts toward strengthening its OpenTable platform amid the prevalent pandemic.

Apart from CLEAR partnership, OpenTable recently introduced a new video series Restaurants on the Rebound. The series documents the survival journey of four restaurants, namely 50Kitchen, China Live, L’ocaD’oro and Pink Dinghy plus how these eateries geared up for improvising their business in the current pandemic scenario.

We believe, the video series is likely to expand its reach to restaurant owners and boost customers’ confidence.

We also perceive that all these endeavors are likely to strengthen Booking Holdings’ competitive position against the companies like TripAdvisor TRIP and Yelp YELP, which also offer online restaurant booking services.

Bottom line

The latest move by Booking Holdings is in sync with its strategy of reinforcing efforts to bolster its overall business after facing massive disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is currently experiencing improving bookings owing to the reopening of economy and the ongoing vaccination drive throughout the world. Moreover, the growing momentum across its agency, merchant, and advertising and other businesses is contributing well.

We believe, the company’s planned partnerships and various growth initiatives are likely to help it navigate the tough operating environment induced by pandemic adversities.

Currently, Booking Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Yelp Inc. (YELP): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs