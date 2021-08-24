Ryanair (RYAAY) CEO Confident of Meeting August Traffic Target

August 24, 2021 3 min read

Per Ryanair Holdings’ RYAAY CEO Michael O'Leary, the carrier is on track to achieve its current-month guidance with respect to passengers to be transported, backed by strong booking trends. This was mentioned in a recent Reuters report.

In July, while reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2021) results, this Irish low-cost airline had predicted that it will carry more than 10 million passengers in August. With bookings continuing to be impressive, the CEO is naturally bullish on the possibility of matching that outlook.

Expressing his enthusiasm, O’Leary stated: "Ryanair is recovering strongly, much faster than any other airline in Europe ... Bookings are increasing very rapidly".

Ryanair currently expects traffic for fiscal 2022 in the 90-100 million range. The midpoint of this guided range (95 million) is much higher than the fiscal 2021 traffic of merely 27.5 million.

In fact, Ryanair’s traffic has been improving over the past few months, reflecting the improvement in air-travel demand, courtesy of the ramp-up in vaccination drives. Evidently, the carrier transported 1 million passengers in April, 1.8 million in May, 5.3 million in June and 9.3 million in July. With bookings remaining strong, O’Leary expects August traffic to increase to 10.5 million.

