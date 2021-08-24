Logitech (LOGI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 24, 2021 3 min read

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $106.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had lost 10.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, down 35.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, up 6.02% from the year-ago period.

LOGI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $5.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.26% and +2.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.09% higher. LOGI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LOGI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.55.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

