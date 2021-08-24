12 Latin American startups that seek to solve the urgent needs generated by the pandemic

August 24, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Village Capital , with the support of the MetLife Foundation in Brazil and Mexico, and Moody's, announced the 12 startups that have been selected to participate in its Finance Forward Latin America 2021 program - an acceleration program for early-stage startups in the region.

The call sought entrepreneurs to build high-growth projects and seek to solve urgent needs of workers and small businesses in Latin America, a region that has faced significant challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. In total, 95 applications were received from 11 countries in the region such as: Brazil, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

The final cohort is made up of 12 startups from five different countries, who are creating solutions for payroll-based financing, small business management, and peer-to-peer lending, among others. 50% of them are outside the main fintech hubs in the region.

During the next months from August to November, the selected startups will participate in virtual workshops to strengthen their preparation to receive investment. Each company will have the opportunity to work closely with industry experts, investors, and ecosystem partners to develop the relationships they need to scale their impact.

These are the 12 selected startups:

AgroInvesting (Magdalena del Mar, Peru) operates a digital platform that allows farmers to access credit. Akiba (Mexico City, Mexico) offers payroll loans, on-demand wages and savings funds for low-income employees in Latin America. APTOCLICK (Mexico City, Mexico) provides low-interest loans to reduce the down payment on a house for low-income workers. ContaAyuda (Querétaro, Mexico) uses machine learning to automate accounting, taxes and finance for SMEs. Creizer (Mexico City, Mexico) offers financing for regional sellers through personalized payments based on their sales. Ecomm-App (Buenos Aires, Argentina) helps Latin American online merchants manage their inventory in real time and generate invoices in seconds. FINLOOP (Puebla, Mexico) operates an alternative loan platform that increases the supply of credit sources for SMEs. Firgun (São Paulo, Brazil) operates a peer-to-peer microloan platform for low-income Brazilians, regardless of their credit history. Flexio (Mexico City, Mexico) helps SMEs optimize their collections through an automated process from start to finish. HiSofi (São Paulo, Brazil) allows credit consumers to decide how to pay off their debts. KredFeed (Guadalajara, Mexico) prepares payments for SMEs that normally receive late payments. VitaWallet (Viña del Mar, Chile) reduces the cost of international payments for Latin Americans by offering transparent prices and lower commissions.

Participating entrepreneurs will benefit from Village Capital's experience, which includes connections and personalized mentoring with potential clients, investors, and industry experts.