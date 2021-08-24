Stocks

Nasdaq Crosses 15K for 1st Time Ever; JWN, URBN Beat

On the way to its fourth-straight up day in the market, the tech-heavy Nasdaq wound up surpassing 15K for its first time ever.
Next Article
Nasdaq Crosses 15K for 1st Time Ever; JWN, URBN Beat
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

On the way to its fourth-straight up day in the market, the tech-heavy Nasdaq wound up surpassing 15K for its first time ever, +0.52% on the day to 15,019.80. The S&P 500 met the four-day streak and set its own fresh record closing high — its 50th on the year.

The Dow almost gave away its gains in the last half hour of the session, but still closed up +0.09% — still around 0.70% from setting a new closing high of its own. The small-cap Russell 2000 put up another strong day, +1.02%.

As we are in the dog days of summer, with many market participants out basking in their last rays of sunshine before the season turns, volume was predictably lower. Still, the upward drift we’ve seen this week (and the end of last week) feels like a nice sigh of relief. The Delta variant, one hopes, will be put in check by the FDA clearance of the Pfizer/BioNTech PFE BNTX vaccine — with Moderna MRNA likely on the way. Chinese tech and Energy stocks have begun to rally.

Energy stocks gained another +1.6% on the day, with ConocoPhillips COP putting up a strong +1.13%. Tech stocks continued to perform well, with Alphabet GOOGL notching a fresh 52-week high. The sectors which underperformed today were Consumer Staples, -0.75%, and Real Estate, -0.72%. Airlines bounced back, behind Delta Air Lines’ DAL +3.37% — again, on more favorable conditions related to fighting Covid-19.

Not all is hunky dory, however: California wildfires continue to burn across millions of acres, having forced some 40K Californians from their homes, including the more densely populated El Dorado County. That fire, called Caldor, is only 9% contained and now reported threatens Lake Tahoe. The Dixie fire, second-largest in California history at currently 1143 square miles, is now 41% contained. Severe heat and drought through the regions are the cause.

Nordstrom JWN posted big beats on both top and bottom lines in its Q2 report after the bell today: 49 cents per share on $3.66 billion easily swept past the 26 cents per share and $3.38 billion in anticipated sales. Gross margins came in hotter than expected at +35%, with Digital Sales +30% year over year. But shares are selling off in the late session, selling the news after the stock has grown +143% over the past year.

Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters URBN crushed earnings estimates Tuesday afternoon, with $1.28 per share shooting well past the 79 cents expected and the 35 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Sales of $1.16 billion beat the $1.08 billion in the Zacks consensus, up 44.4% year to date. Yet these shares are also down -4.8% in late trading; Urban Outfitters had been up +59% year to date.

Tomorrow we get a look at Durable Goods Orders for the month of July. A pullback from the strong orders tallied in June are expected. Also non-defense, ex-aircraft goods orders will give us a fresh look at business investment last month. In terms of earnings reports, we get to hear from salesforce.com CRM, Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS and Williams-Sonoma WSM, among others.

Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
 
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs